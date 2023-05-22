Puerto Vallarta Woman Attacked by Crocodile in Ameca River While Trying to Save a Young Boy

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - A female resident of Puerto Vallarta sustained serious injuries during a crocodile encounter by the Ameca River.

The incident occurred when the reptile emerged from the river, apparently pursuing a child and his dog. The 30-year-old woman intervened, attempting to safeguard the boy. Unfortunately, the crocodile bit her on the right leg.

Fortunately, nearby heavy machinery operators managed to deter the crocodile.

Emergency response units, including Red Cross firefighters and paramedics, were quick to arrive at the scene. They promptly transported the woman to the hospital for medical . . .