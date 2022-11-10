VACATION RENTALS

Puerto Vallarta won’t have any available gravesites available by the year’s end

November 10, 2022
,

In Puerto Vallarta, there are only a few dozen spaces to bury the remains of Vallartans, so it is estimated that by the beginning of next year there would be no availability in local cemeteries.

According to data from the Civil Registry of Puerto Vallarta, in 2021 . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website