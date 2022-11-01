Puerto Vallarta’s mayor inaugurates Day of the Dead altars at City Hall

With the installation of colorful altars in the corridors of city hall, schools, companies, institutions, and families from Vallarta, joined the ‘Day of the Dead Festival 2022’, in an exhibition that was inaugurated on Monday by Puerto Vallarta’s mayor, Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez.
There are 25 altars that evoke the Mexican tradition, keeping the memory of their loved ones or some distinguished character of the city, the state, or the country, as well as in memory of the victims of femicide, adorned with cempasúchil flowers, food, typical sweets, and multicolored paper.
Professor Michel inaugurated the exhibition, which will remain in the outer corridors of city hall until next November 4, an act in which he was accompanied by the councilor Sara Mosqueda Torres, the secretary general of the City Council, Felipe de Jesus Rocha Reyes; the director of Tourism and Economic Development, Ludvig Estrada Virgen and Alejandro Valdez de la Portilla, Counselor and Vice President of Tourism of CANACO Servytur.
On the occasion of this event, the councilor Sara Mosqueda, gave a message thanking all those who joined with their altars to preserve our Mexican tradition, because the offerings are one of the greatest symbols of Mexican culture “where we show off our colors, our cuisine and its flavors and our beautiful flowers, but above all a one-of-a-kind celebration that speaks of love for our loved ones”.
She also highlighted that a deep and colorful meaning distinguishes us Mexicans, who remember loved ones who came before us, with a joyful celebration “without a doubt a good legacy for our Mexico and for the world.”
Subscribe here for just .08 cents per day to read subscriber content, join the PVDN newsletter, and browse with site ad-free. Support local news.
Trending news of PVDN
- Dog running down the street with human head shocks residents in Zacatecas, Mexico (Video) A video of a dog running with a human head in its mouth shocked residents in Monte Escobedo, Zacatecas, and went viral on social networks. The recording was made from a moving car, in the video, someone could be heard saying with surprise: “This dog has a human head” because he had the part of…
- Halloween decoration causes chaos and mobilization of Army in Puerto Vallarta In a joint operation between the army and local police in Puerto Vallarta, elements arrived at the scene where the discovery of a corpse had been reported. Upon arrival, the responding authorities encircled the area and cleared a perimeter around a red pickup truck with a corpse tied to the hood.
- 300 more Army and National Guard elements arrive in Puerto Vallarta for security With the aim of redoubling security and the violence that has become a daily occurrence in Jalisco, 300 elements of the Army and National Guard arrived in Puerto Vallarta, as part of the strategy that the government federal has undertaken in the country. It was Lieutenant Colonel of Infantry, Presidential General Staff, Carlos Humberto Cigarróa…
- Día de Los Muertos kicks off in Puerto Vallarta with the largest Catrina in the world On Thursday night, Puerto Vallarta kicked off the celebrations for Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) with various events that will continue until next November 6. Thursday’s inauguration of events started with music and the monumental “catrina” on the Malecón. A few hours before the start of the festivities, the director of the…
- Time’s up! Mexico eliminates daylight savings time ending the need to change clocks twice a year In a marathon session during the early hours of Wednesday, the Plenary Session of the Senate of Mexico definitively eliminated summer time by approving the law that modifies the Law of Time Zones in Mexico, which will be sent to the President. Summer time was implemented for the first time in Mexico in 1996, with…