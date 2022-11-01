Puerto Vallarta’s mayor inaugurates Day of the Dead altars at City Hall

With the installation of colorful altars in the corridors of city hall, schools, companies, institutions, and families from Vallarta, joined the ‘Day of the Dead Festival 2022’, in an exhibition that was inaugurated on Monday by Puerto Vallarta’s mayor, Professor Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez.

There are 25 altars that evoke the Mexican tradition, keeping the memory of their loved ones or some distinguished character of the city, the state, or the country, as well as in memory of the victims of femicide, adorned with cempasúchil flowers, food, typical sweets, and multicolored paper.

Professor Michel inaugurated the exhibition, which will remain in the outer corridors of city hall until next November 4, an act in which he was accompanied by the councilor Sara Mosqueda Torres, the secretary general of the City Council, Felipe de Jesus Rocha Reyes; the director of Tourism and Economic Development, Ludvig Estrada Virgen and Alejandro Valdez de la Portilla, Counselor and Vice President of Tourism of CANACO Servytur.

On the occasion of this event, the councilor Sara Mosqueda, gave a message thanking all those who joined with their altars to preserve our Mexican tradition, because the offerings are one of the greatest symbols of Mexican culture “where we show off our colors, our cuisine and its flavors and our beautiful flowers, but above all a one-of-a-kind celebration that speaks of love for our loved ones”.

She also highlighted that a deep and colorful meaning distinguishes us Mexicans, who remember loved ones who came before us, with a joyful celebration “without a doubt a good legacy for our Mexico and for the world.”

