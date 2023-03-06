PVDN Television – News Brief from Puerto Vallarta for March 6, 2023

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The body of a Canadian man was found in the Cinco de Diciembre neighborhood of Puerto Vallarta after neighbors alerted police of a smell coming from the apartment where the foreigner had not been seen in recent days. Upon entering the apartment, authorities found the body of the Canadian man identified as the renter of the apartment, with a body in an advanced stage of decomposition. Based on the condition of the body, authorities estimate the man had been dead for three to four days. The name isn’t being released until the family has been notified.

Four Americans have been kidnapped in the border city of Matamoros after gunmen attacked the car they were traveling in, and forced them out of their vehicle, and kidnapped them. The FBI has issued a fifty thousand dollar reward for any information that leads to the victims or the kidnappers. The US State Department has warned citizens not to travel in the area due to violence.

Hundreds of dead fish have washed ashore on Puerto Vallarta beaches over the weekend. It was reported at least seven hundred dead fish were collected on one kilometer of beach that runs from the Sheraton Hotel to the Canto del Sol Hotel. Authorities say that there is no danger to the public and that no alerts for swimming have been posted.

The United States has sanctioned cartel members in Puerto Vallarta who are suspected of scamming tourists with timeshare property in the area. According to the United States Government, In tourist destinations like Puerto Vallarta, the CJNG has become heavily involved in timeshare fraud, which often targets US citizens. This crime, which can steal the life savings of victims, results in another important source of income for the cartel and strengthens their overall criminal enterprise in the area.