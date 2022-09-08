VACATION RENTALS

Queen Elizabeth II in Mexico: These were her visits to the country

September 8, 2022

In 1975, Queen Elizabeth II made her first official trip to Mexico during the government of President Luis Echeverría Álvarez and returned eight years later in 1983, when she visited Puerto Vallarta, during the administration of Miguel de la Madrid Hurtado. These two trips were full of diplomatic . . .


