Rain Showers Hit Puerto Vallarta as National Weather Brings Heavy Storms Across Mexico

Puerto Vallarta faces steady rain on June 24, 2025, while intense storms impact states nationwide. Heavy rainfall, flooding, and heat warnings issued across Mexico.

Puerto Vallarta residents and visitors woke up to overcast skies and a forecast that leaves no room for doubt—rain is here to stay. On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, showers are expected throughout the day and night in the popular coastal city, with a 100% chance of light to moderate rainfall in all forecast periods. While winds remain calm, averaging just 5 to 7 km/h (3 to 4.3 mph), the persistent drizzle means slick roads and poor visibility. Locals are urged to drive slowly, keep extra distance between vehicles, and pack an umbrella wherever they go.

In the morning, temperatures will hover around 28°C (82°F), ideal for staying indoors or enjoying a quiet café while watching the rain fall. As the day progresses, the thermometer will climb to 29°C (84°F) in the afternoon, before settling at 25°C (77°F) in the evening—relatively comfortable, but with a soaked cityscape as the backdrop.

The conditions continue into Wednesday with no respite from the rain. The same 100% chance of showers persists through the early morning and into the afternoon. West-northwest winds will remain light, maxing out at 7 km/h (4.3 mph). Temperatures will range between 25°C and 30°C (77°F to 86°F), typical for Puerto Vallarta’s rainy season.

Authorities advise residents and tourists alike to avoid unnecessary travel, keep watch for slippery sidewalks, and ensure proper drainage around homes. Given the saturated ground, even moderate rain could quickly lead to flash flooding in vulnerable areas.

National Outlook: Heavy Rains, Storm Risks, and Scorching Temperatures

The rest of Mexico isn’t faring any better. The National Meteorological Service has issued a storm alert across a majority of the country. Multiple weather systems—including a low-pressure trough over the Northern and Central Mesas, another system aloft in the east, and incoming humid air from both oceans—are combining forces to bring heavy rainfall, lightning, and strong winds across nearly every region.

On Tuesday, the heaviest rains—between 75 to 150 mm—are forecast for Chihuahua, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca, and Chiapas. These intense storms carry the risk of river overflows, landslides, and flash floods. Emergency services in these states are on alert for rapid response.

The following areas are expected to see very heavy rainfall between 50 to 75 mm: Sonora, Sinaloa, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, the State of Mexico, Guerrero, Tamaulipas, and Tabasco. Meanwhile, cities like Mexico City, Campeche, Yucatán, and Quintana Roo will face showers with heavy rainfall (25 to 50 mm), potentially disrupting commutes and localized infrastructure.

In terms of temperature, large swaths of Mexico are also experiencing oppressive heat. Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45°C are expected in northeast Baja California, eastern Sonora, northeast Chihuahua, and northern Sinaloa. Heat-related health risks are a concern, particularly for older adults, children, and outdoor workers.

A slightly cooler—but still extreme—range of 35 to 40°C will impact Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Durango, and much of the Pacific coast including Nayarit, Jalisco, and Oaxaca. Even southeastern regions like Campeche and Yucatán aren’t spared from the heat wave.

Winds of 30 to 70 km/h are predicted in various regions, particularly along the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, parts of the Gulf of Mexico, and across northern states like Coahuila and Nuevo León. These gusts could lead to falling trees, damaged structures, and power outages. Dust storms are also possible in Baja California, Sonora, and parts of Zacatecas.

Regional Highlights:

Mexico City and State of Mexico: Expect overcast skies, a cool morning (as low as 11°C in CDMX), and heavy rain in the afternoon. Rainfall could lead to flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

Expect overcast skies, a cool morning (as low as 11°C in CDMX), and heavy rain in the afternoon. Rainfall could lead to flooding, especially in low-lying areas. Pacific Coast (Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán): Thunderstorms and downpours dominate the forecast. Lightning and hail are possible, along with rising rivers and temporary road closures.

Thunderstorms and downpours dominate the forecast. Lightning and hail are possible, along with rising rivers and temporary road closures. Yucatán Peninsula: Hot and humid conditions continue with afternoon storms. Lightning and short-term flooding are expected in urban areas like Mérida and Chetumal.

Hot and humid conditions continue with afternoon storms. Lightning and short-term flooding are expected in urban areas like Mérida and Chetumal. South Pacific (Oaxaca, Chiapas): These states will be hit hardest, with intense rainfall and 1.5 to 2.5 meter waves expected along the coast. Coastal communities are advised to avoid beach activity and monitor evacuation alerts.

These states will be hit hardest, with intense rainfall and 1.5 to 2.5 meter waves expected along the coast. Coastal communities are advised to avoid beach activity and monitor evacuation alerts. Northern States (Chihuahua, Durango, Sonora): Flash floods, thunderstorms, and hail are possible. In the northeast, very hot temperatures and gusty winds may fuel dust storms and wildfires.

Authorities nationwide are urging residents to stay informed via official weather sources and be prepared for changing conditions. Flash flooding, dangerous road conditions, and power outages are all possibilities as this widespread storm system moves across the country.

Stay safe, stay dry, and keep cool—June 24 is shaping up to be one of Mexico’s wettest and wildest days so far this summer.