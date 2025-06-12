Real del Monte Welcomes Festival de la Enchilada Minera and Pulque

Mineral del Monte hosts its first Festival de la Enchilada Minera and Pulque on June 14–15, drawing 40,000 visitors and generating over 40 million pesos for local businesses.

Real del Monte, Hidalgo – The picturesque Pueblo Mágico of Mineral del Monte will host its inaugural Festival de la Enchilada Minera and Pulque on June 14 and 15, 2025. Municipal authorities, led by Mayor Edmundo Tejada, expect at least 40,000 visitors over the two-day event, with an economic impact surpassing 40 million pesos for the local community.

The festival pays tribute to two culinary and cultural staples of the town’s mining heritage: the “enchilada minera” and pulque. Unlike traditional enchiladas that are served dry, the enchilada minera is a saucy dish featuring shredded chicken, garden-fresh vegetables, and onions, all bathed in a richly spiced sauce. Over time, local restaurateurs have updated the recipe to meet growing tourist demand, adding ingredients such as avocado, quail eggs, and even gourmet meat cuts in fusion-style variations.

Pulque, an ancestral beverage made from fermented agave sap, once fueled the region’s miners. Historical records indicate that at its peak, more than 300 pulquerías (traditional bars) operated simultaneously in Mineral del Monte, supplying the beverage that sustained workers through grueling shifts, some reaching depths of 700 meters below ground. Today, festival organizers present the enchilada minera and a frothy jar of pulque as a curated pairing, or maridaje, that honors this legacy.

Mayor Tejada emphasized that the festival also coincides with Father’s Day weekend, offering families a unique celebration that blends culinary tastings with cultural activities. Attendees can look forward to traditional games and cart races that evoke the town’s past, along with performances by local artists and the presentation of a historical symphonic band. “We want to create a different kind of festival,” Tejada said, “one that connects our mining roots with contemporary tastes and fun for all ages.”

The inaugural event kicks off at noon on Saturday, June 14, with an official ceremony in the town plaza. A three-category enchilada contest will challenge professional chefs to prepare gourmet, fusion, and traditional versions of the dish, while a separate “Popular” competition invites home cooks—including former miners and local homemakers—to showcase their family recipes. Festival-goers will sample dishes, vote for their favorites, and enjoy pulque tastings at designated stands.

Organizers estimate an average spend of 1,000 pesos per visitor, covering food, beverages, and shopping at artisan stalls. If attendance meets projections, Mineral del Monte could see a local revenue boost exceeding 40 million pesos, a welcome stimulus for small businesses and vendors recovering from recent economic challenges. “Our goal is to support local entrepreneurship and share our heritage with visitors from across Hidalgo and beyond,” Tejada noted.

Visitors planning to attend are advised to book accommodations early, as nearby hotels and guesthouses frequently sell out during peak tourism weekends. Shuttle services from Pachuca and parking facilities on the town’s outskirts will help manage traffic and ensure a smooth experience. For more information, check the municipality’s official website or follow Real del Monte’s social media channels.

