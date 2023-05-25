Recent Protests Disrupt 40% of Puerto Vallarta’s Economy

U.S. Embassy’s Alert as Mexico’s Popocatépetl Volcano Shows Signs of Eruption

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The U.S. Embassy and its consulates across Mexico have issued a warning in response to rising activity from the Popocatépetl volcano. In an official communication, the Embassy reported that the volcano has been showing signs of increased activity since May 15, marked by numerous tremors and plumes of smoke and ash.…