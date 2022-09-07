Red Cross Jalisco experiencing a decline in donations

With this year’s collection, which begins on September 30, the Guadalajara Red Cross seeks to recover donations that were pre-pandemic and even exceed them.

The Red Cross delegate in Jalisco, Miguel Ángel Domínguez highlighted that in 2019 they added 79.8 million pesos, but in 2020 and 2021 the collection could not be carried out in the same way and they added 72 million pesos, mainly from the vehicle endorsement, nearly 8 million pesos less.

“We depend on the decree coming out in the Income Law each year that says that the vehicle endorsement is extended for one more year. If it is not done, we have no way of having this important amount,” he said.

However, the delegate stressed that, to function, the Red Cross needs approximately 115 million pesos, since it is necessary to pay 24-hour staff and open multi-trauma operating rooms.

In addition, they are building a new delegation in San Pedro Itzicán, where they will treat patients with kidney disease.

Mario Martin, the medical coordinator of the Red Cross, recalled that with these donations they can also continue with the vaccination by supporting CODE Paradero and the CAT of Tlajomulco, as well as in different points of the interior of the State.

Since 2021, they have already applied more than 3.4 million vaccines and the goal is that out of every 10, they vaccinate three people.

In order to increase the collection, this Sunday, September 11, the Red Cross race will take place. This will be 5 and 10 kilometers, but there will also be a family walk of 3 kilometers, with a cost of 330 and 180 pesos respectively per person.

Domínguez reported that 3,500 participants are expected.

“With this race, the Red Cross joins this international campaign, promoting preventive activities and programs whose cornerstone is sport, prevention habits, and health care. It is a sports festival,” said the delegate.

The funds obtained from this race will be used for the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 this year, which includes volunteers and ambulances in the modules, as resources are lacking.

He highlighted that there are around 32 thousand free pre-hospital services (ambulance) per year.

You can donate to Red Cross Mexico by visiting their website.

