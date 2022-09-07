Trade between Mexico and the US in July reaches a record of $449 billion dollars

Trade between Mexico and the United States totaled $449.8 billion dollars between January and July of this year, thus reaching a new historical record in bilateral trade.
The figure puts Mexico as the second largest trading partner of the United States, according to data from the Census Bureau.
The data represented an increase of 19.8 percent compared to the same period last year when a total trade of $375.5 billion dollars was reported. In that year, Mexico was positioned as the first commercial partner of the United States, according to figures from the US government.
“We start with good news. Mexico remained the second most important trading partner of the US between January and July 2022″, highlighted the Secretary of the Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, in a tweet.
In the month of July alone, bilateral trade totaled $65.1 billion dollars, this amount being the largest since the beginning of the statistical series, with a growth of 17.4 percent compared to July of the previous year. In July 2021, total trade stood at $55.5 billion.
And speaking of the relationship between Mexico and the United States, this week it was announced that the consultation process between Mexico, the United States, and Canada may last beyond the formal 75 days if there is progress and be extended as agreed by the parties, explained Secretary Clouthier.
“Sometimes we make sense of things or magnify them with a lens where we don’t put things in the perspective that should be put and say, let’s wait and see what happens,” he said about the processes that have been raised under the protection of Chapter 31 of the T-MEC on Dispute Settlement to resolve disagreements between countries, which have been four in the last two years.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, Whatsapp emergency alerts, access exclusive content on PVDN, and enjoy this site with fewer ads for only $25 USD per year! (.06 cents per day)
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Hurricane Kay reaches category 2 heading towards Baja California The National Weather Service reported that Kay intensified to a category 2 hurricane during the early hours of this September 7. With a trajectory parallel to the Baja California Peninsula, the agency predicted that the rains will continue to increase in intensity in the region, for which they urged the population to take extreme precautions.…
- Puerto Vallarta on Blue Alert for passing of Hurricane Kay National Civil Protection reported that Hurricane Kay, category 1, is located southwest of the coast of Jalisco. The cloud bands of the system cause torrential rains, winds with strong gusts, and high waves on the coasts of the western states of the country. The cyclone, according to the agency, has maximum sustained winds of 130…
- Tropical Storm Kay already causing damage in Puerto Vallarta Rains caused by tropical storm Kay already left damage in Puerto Vallarta, among which are an injured person, cars dragged by waters, and floods, which were attended by Civil Protection and Firefighters of the municipality. Civil Protection of Puerto Vallarta reported that a person was slightly injured by the fall of a fence in a…
- States on alert and trajectory of Tropical Storm Kay: will become a category 2 hurricane According to the weather report of the National Meteorological System ( SMN ), until 04:00 in the morning Tropical Storm Kay was located 380 km from Manzanillo, Colima, and 350 km southwest of Punta San Telmo, Michoacán, moving west-northwest at 24 km/h with gusts of up to 110 km/h. The agency announced during the early…
- Hurricane Kay Live Updates PVDN has ended live updates for Hurricane Kay in Puerto Vallarta. You can continue following information about the storm as it approaches Baja California here. Tuesday, September 6, 6:00 AM CDT The center of Hurricane “Kay” Category 1 is located southwest of the coast of Jalisco. The cloud bands of the system cause punctual torrential…