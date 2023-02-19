Renee Armand Delivers her New Show, “Kiss and Tell” at Incanto Vallarta

Renee Armand, one of Vallarta’s most popular guest artists, will once again bring her musical magic to audiences as she performs a 6 show run at Incanto Vallarta. Renee will offer her new show, “Kiss and Tell” on Monday, Feb 20, 27 & Mar 6 at 9:30 pm and Thursday, Feb 23 & Mar 2 & 9 at 7 pm at the Main Theater of Incanto Vallarta.
A wonderfully gifted singer-songwriter, Renee always delivers a fabulous performance. In her new show, “Kiss and Tell,” Renee will reminisce about all those ‘mornings after” and the love shared, reflecting on the good and sometimes the ‘not so good.’
This ‘wild child’ of the ’60s grew up in Laurel Canyon at the same time as many of her good friends and fellow musicians… Mama Cass, Carly Simon, The Beatles, The Eagles, James Taylor, George Harrison, Carole King, Linda Ronstadt, and more. They worked together, played together, and wrote the music that shaped a generation.
Sharing the music of the ’60s and ’70s and more, this free-spirited, fascinating woman will amaze you with her incredible talent, her warmth, and her honesty. Her heartfelt tributes and humor, combined with a magnificent, soulful voice will touch you as you find yourself re-living the music of those times.
Renee, a John Denver band member during the height of the music’s popularity, will share amazing, true stories about her life and her career in the music biz. In addition to touring and recording with many other famous musicians, Renee’s performance of “The Morning After,” from the hit movie, The Poseidon Adventure, won an Academy Award!
Renee Armand, along with musical director/pianist, Mark Hartman, will take you on an unforgettable journey into the world of love. Renee reflects on the lessons learned and the joy and anguish of love’s journey.
Word has it, from those who have seen the rehearsals, that this show is among the best ever that Renee Armand has gifted Vallarta audiences. Don’t miss this extraordinary singer and communicator as she shares the music and words of love.
“Kiss and Tell” happens at Incanto Vallarta on Monday, Feb 20, 27 & Mar 6 at 9:30 pm and on Thursday, Feb 23 & Mar 2, 9 at 7 pm. For tickets and more information about shows at Incanto, go to: www.incantovallarta.com.
