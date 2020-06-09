Restaurants on Puerto Vallarta’s Malecon are open, but the customers aren’t ready to visit

Although more than 20 restaurants are already open on the Malecon in Puerto Vallarta, its reopening has not met the expectations of the local restaurant association, according to Sergio Jaime Santos., president of the Canirac in Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas.

Despite the fact that the openings have been motivating for the association, it has not fulfilled the expectations that restaurants had hoped for, nevertheless, according to the restaurant leader, the adjustments to enter the so-called “new normality” continue.

Currently, 75% of the establishments are already open in Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas, which are prioritizing home service.

“First of all, we had to adapt and implement all the health protocols established by the authority, in order to generate trust with our guests,” Jaime Santos stressed.

“Currently we already have 75% of restaurants integrated into the new normal,” he added.

According to the president of Canirac in the region, it is expected that by the end of this month, 100% of the restaurants will be open, however, these will be operating at 50% and waiting for sales to generate profits.

Puerto Vallarta is still experience an increase in COVID-19 cases, and models show that Mexico will not reach the peak of the pandemic for another four weeks.