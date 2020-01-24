Review: Sutton Lee Seymour’s ‘Booby Tunes’ is Drag’s Purveyor of Musical Theater in Its Most Delicious Form

A trip to Vallarta deserves at least one evening of Drag entertainment. Sutton Lee Seymour is a Drag performer with an impressive resume and an outstanding musical theatre background. Back for her 5th season in Vallarta, Sutton Lee Seymour draws a mixed audience of gay and straight, families young and old, and even retired couples. As a seasoned NYC performer, she has honed her talents to create a show that would make RuPaul proud! People come to see this amazing pro, deliver a professional, inspiring and comical performance that puts Sutton Lee Seymour at the top of the Drag scene.

One of the hardest working Drag Queens in the biz, Prescott Seymour, a.k.a. Sutton Lee Seymour, has once again put together a fabulous new show this season. ‘Booby Tunes,’ scheduled at The Palm Cabaret every Tues and Fri at 9:30 pm, is a play on words that reflects Seymour’s love of Loony Tunes. In fact, her hero is Bugs Bunny in drag, who is a true character from the Loony Tunes Cartoon Series.

The show begins with a fantastical video introduction and continues with non-stop parodies of some pretty fabulous tunes. Live musicians accompany Seymour’s performance, which is a first for Drag in P.V. Throughout the show, Sutton Lee Seymour’s extraordinary musical theatre background is evident and oh-so-appreciated by the audience! There is a difference in the excellence of a Drag performance when the entertainer is classically trained.

From an Ode to PV that parodies Barry Manilow’s “Copacabana,” to some tributes to her name-sake in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’, the audience loved every minute. We enjoyed a medley tribute to the musical, ‘Pippin’ that celebrated ‘Boobies.’ The audience participation segment was absolutely hysterical with 2 willing participants carrying out the gag in the best possible way! And even Pepe Le Pew (from Loony Tunes) made an appearance. There were spot-on impersonations of favorite musical icons and a most thrilling medley of Judy Garland songs to top off the evening.

After a rousing standing ovation, Sutton Lee Seymour treated us to a song parody of “Suddenly Seymour” from ‘Little Shop of Horrors.’ I highly recommend ‘Booby Tunes’ to anyone who wants to experience a high quality, drag show with BROAD APPEAL. From the costumes to the choreography to the fantastic delivery of wonderful music, this show has it all. From deliciously comedic moments to serious theatrical numbers, go see ‘Booby Tunes’ for a night of entertainment you won’t soon forget!

You can see ‘Booby Tunes’ at The Palm Cabaret every Tuesday and Friday night at 9:30 pm. The Palm Cabaret and Bar is located at Olas Altas 508 in Romantic Zone. Tickets can be purchased at the venue’s box office or online at www.thepalmcabaret.com.