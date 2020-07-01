REVIV offers preventative and recovery IV therapy in Puerto Vallarta

Intravenous therapy is excellent for disease prevention and body recovery. It is a specific technique for the administration of liquid vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants directly and continuously into the bloodstream.

People have become more aware of their health recently and seek the highest level of well-being, through exercise, a healthy diet, and quality vitamin supplements; This is where IV therapy comes in.

This therapy treatment can promote optimal maintenance of the immune system, recovery, detoxification, and hydration of the body.

The administration of vitamins intravenously and intramuscularly has become extremely popular because the absorption of these high-quality vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants is direct and is better compared to pills or capsules.

Puerto Vallarta has the ideal place to receive this type of treatment: REVIV, a spa/clinic specialized in promoting wellness, comfort and health to its clients.

REVIV has several kinds of therapies, each with different approaches but all ensuring the total well-being of the organism:

Hydromax: This therapy contains minerals and electrolytes that help restore the body’s hydro-electrolyte balance and prevent muscle cramps, among other benefits.

Megaboost: Contains vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes that increase your immune system, hydrate, detoxify your body and give you an energy boost; it is recommended for frequent travelers because it also helps with jetlag.

Vitaglow: contains the Master antioxidant (Glutathione) and vitamin C that not only provide benefits for your immune system, but also helps cleanse vital organs, prevent and reduce effects of free radicals that may affect the body, and also help improve skin appearance, strengthens nails and gives a healthy glow to your hair.

Ultraviv: Contains electrolytes, vitamins, minerals, and medicines for the flu, cold or hangover symptoms. This infusion also hydrates your body and detoxifies it. Relieves pain and nausea.

Royal Flush: it’s the “deluxe” infusion because it is a combination of all, the most complete. It contains minerals, vitamins, antioxidants and medications for the flu and hangover symptoms, decreases inflammation, provides an energy boost, relieves pain and nausea, boosts your immune system, and detoxifies the body. Its antioxidants increase the effect of vitamins and therefore give you a revitalized feeling.

You can find all the information about Reviv on our website: http://revivme.mx/en

Currently, in Puerto Vallarta, we manage two intramuscular therapies or injections:

Vitamin B12: increases energy, helps generate red blood cells, strengthens the immune system

Vitaboost: An antioxidant injection that will help strengthen the immune system and eliminate free radicals in the body, also helps your cells to regenerate faster.

In conclusion, there are three wellness therapies that help you strengthen your immune system, give you more energy and detoxify, each of these provides you with something specific: a multivitamin infusion, a hydration infusion, and another with anti-aging effects.

REVIV also manages other therapies: Recovery IV Therapies, which are recommended for a person that already feels flu symptoms, seasonal allergies, or has a hangover treatment, because apart from vitamins, minerals and antioxidants they contain medications that aid in the relief of these symptoms.

Today our health is the most precious thing, and maintaining a good immune system is part of it, that is why you are invited to learn more about these therapies.

REVIV is located at Plaza Parota Center local 36

You can schedule an appointment at REVIV online at https://revivme.mx/PVDN