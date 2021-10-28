Riviera Nayarit takes Day of the Dead to London

Riviera Nayarit will be the guest of honor at the “Día de Muertos: A Celebration of Life” festival held in London, England, on October 30, 2021. The event is open to the public.

The festival, organized by The British Library, UK Mexico Arts Society, Camden Council, the Embassy of Mexico in the UK, and MexiBrit, takes place in London Euston/King’s Cross with live music, food, workshops, and Mexican art.

Attendees can learn more about this unique celebration (a mix of Mesoamerican rituals, European religions, and Spanish culture), which has gained international fame, as more and more countries and tourists are attracted to its essence.

Marc Murphy, managing director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau of Riviera Nayarit, said that the re-opening date of the English market for travel to Mexico is fast approaching, which is why this is the best time to continue promoting the destination in this market.

The event includes a promotion during which the public can win free stays in hotels in the Riviera Nayarit. These include Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta, Grand Matlali Hills Resort & Spa, Iberostar Selection Playa Mita, Samba Vallarta Hotel, and Maraica Hotel San Pancho, offering four days/three nights for two people.

A campaign will be launched on social networks, specifically on Instagram, so that users can choose their Mexican traditions (present at the event) and share them as stories (before November 2, 2021). To do so, they must use the hashtags #DiaDeMuertosLondon and #FeelAliveInRivieraNayarit and tag the accounts @mexibrits and @riviera_nayarit.

The team will choose the photos that most represent Mexican traditions and culture, and they will announce the winners on November 3 on Mexibrit’s Instagram.

Check out the microsite for the contest on the MexiBrit website: https://mexibrit.co.uk/riveranayarit/

