Riviera Nayarit takes Day of the Dead to London

Riviera Nayarit will be the guest of honor at the “Día de Muertos: A Celebration of Life” festival held in London, England, on October 30, 2021. The event is open to the public.
The festival, organized by The British Library, UK Mexico Arts Society, Camden Council, the Embassy of Mexico in the UK, and MexiBrit, takes place in London Euston/King’s Cross with live music, food, workshops, and Mexican art.
Attendees can learn more about this unique celebration (a mix of Mesoamerican rituals, European religions, and Spanish culture), which has gained international fame, as more and more countries and tourists are attracted to its essence.
Marc Murphy, managing director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau of Riviera Nayarit, said that the re-opening date of the English market for travel to Mexico is fast approaching, which is why this is the best time to continue promoting the destination in this market.
The event includes a promotion during which the public can win free stays in hotels in the Riviera Nayarit. These include Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta, Grand Matlali Hills Resort & Spa, Iberostar Selection Playa Mita, Samba Vallarta Hotel, and Maraica Hotel San Pancho, offering four days/three nights for two people.
A campaign will be launched on social networks, specifically on Instagram, so that users can choose their Mexican traditions (present at the event) and share them as stories (before November 2, 2021). To do so, they must use the hashtags #DiaDeMuertosLondon and #FeelAliveInRivieraNayarit and tag the accounts @mexibrits and @riviera_nayarit.
The team will choose the photos that most represent Mexican traditions and culture, and they will announce the winners on November 3 on Mexibrit’s Instagram.
Check out the microsite for the contest on the MexiBrit website: https://mexibrit.co.uk/riveranayarit/
Receive the PVDN morning newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Two Federal Police are shot dead in Puerto Vallarta Two elements of the Federal Police were shot dead by a prisoner during a transfer in Puerto Vallarta when the suspect grabbed a gun from a policeman, shot two Federal Police, and fled. The police were transferred to a clinic in Puerto Vallarta, where they died. In addition, the Office of the Attorney General of…
- Man arrested after firing gun into Puerto Vallarta hotel A subject was arrested after he fired a gun into a hotel and fled to a condominium in the Marina area of Puerto Vallarta. The events took place shortly after 3 pm on Saturday in the northern part of the city, and authorities were alerted through a 911 call. According to initial reports, the man…
- Migrant caravan grows as it heads through southern Mexico A growing migrant caravan filled the square in this town in Chiapas state on Wednesday afternoon after knocking off another 13 miles of its trek across southern Mexico. About 2,000 migrants had walked out of the southern city of Tapachula near the Guatemala border on Saturday. While the multitude is challenging to count, it appeared…
- Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez; October 27, 2021 The search and rescue K9 unit in Puerto Vallarta welcomed its new member, a two-month-old Labrador puppy who is being trained to be an officer of the unit for Civil Protection in the city. Currently, the unit in Puerto Vallarta has two K9s, a three-year-old Dutch Shepard, and a two-year-old Belgian shepherd.
- Cemeteries in Puerto Vallarta will be open for Día de Muertos this year with restrictions During Día de Muertos, Day of the Dead in English, the cemeteries of Puerto Vallarta will be allowed to open this year at 70 percent of their capacity, and restricting entry of food and music. The restrictions are based on what is determined by the Jalisco Health Board from October 25 to November 6, so…