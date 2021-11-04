Riviera Nayarit wins “Best Emerging Tourism Destination 2021”

The Riviera Nayarit was named “Best Emerging Travel Destination in the Americas 2021” by the International Travel Awards, chosen from more than 5,000 unique global brands nominated.

The awards, created by KSA Tourism Marketing, a leading tourism marketing and public relations firm, celebrate excellence in the travel and tourism industry worldwide.

There were 4,500 nominees from 50 countries in the 2021 edition, all of whom had to pass a minimum of two stages to become finalists. In the first stage, there were 575 finalists and 280 in the second stage, after which only 150 winners were chosen. More than 100,000 international travelers and travel industry professionals voted to select the winners.

The Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) entered into the Tourist Offices category. Hotels, resorts and spas, amusement parks and theme parks, and travel agencies, among others, also participated.

“Credibility is one of the main factors behind a company’s choice to participate in tourism awards,” stated Golden Tree Events, which organizes three global awards programs each year in the tourism, hospitality, and wellness industry.

Marc Murphy, managing director of the CVB, said that recognitions such as the International Travel Awards encourage the Riviera Nayarit’s tourism product to expand further and improve.

“It’s an honor for all of us who work at the Convention and Visitors Bureau of the Riviera Nayarit to receive this acknowledgment. We see it as a testament to the promotional work we have done to position the destination in international markets,” he said.

“This award is an excellent indicator of the growing interest in the Riviera Nayarit and its luxury and nature. We hope it translates into more visitors for the destination,” he concluded.

