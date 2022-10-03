Roll your sleeves up! Vaccination against seasonal influenza begins today in Mexico

This Monday began the vaccination campaign against seasonal influenza throughout Mexico, which will last six months, according to the Ministry of Health, which will apply more than 33 million injections throughout the country.
After its announcement last Tuesday, from today you can go to your nearest health center or clinic and receive the yearly flu shot that will protect you during this winter season that is approaching.
Who can get vaccinated against influenza?
Although the ideal is for the entire population to be vaccinated to avoid the flu, as well as serious cases of influenza, the federal authorities affirmed that during the campaign, which will be active from October 3 to March 31, 2023, they will give priority to following population groups:
- Adults over 60 years
- Children between 6 and 59 months
- Pregnant women
- Risk groups between 5 and 59 years
Likewise, the Federal Ministry of Health (SSa) considered health personnel from all over the country as a priority, who in some institutions received the injection last week, while the agency’s portal also considers nursery personnel.
Risk groups
Because it is a respiratory disease, the federal government will consider people between the ages of 5 and 59 with the following conditions as risk groups:
- Asthma and other chronic lung diseases
- Heart disease (does not include systemic arterial hypertension)
- Immune deficiencies such as HIV infection or cancer
- Hemoglobinopathies
- Anatomical or functional asplenia
- Chronic kidney problems
- Diabetes
- Obesity
- Arthritis
While those who cannot apply this vaccine are those with a history of allergy to eggs or a previous dose of this inoculation, those with a history of Guillain Barré Syndrome, or those who arrive with a fever equal to or greater than 38.5 degrees on the day of the injection.
