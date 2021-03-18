Royal Caribbean will return to Puerto Vallarta for the first time in a decade

During a webinar on Wednesday, Royal Caribbean announced that the Navigator of the Seas will find a new home in Los Angeles next year, and offering a series of Mexico cruises after a decade of leaving the West Coast routes.

The cruises will vary in length, featuring three- and four-night cruises with calls on Ensenada and Catalina Island; five-night cruises visiting Cabo San Lucas; and seven-night sailings with calls in Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan, and Cabo San Lucas.

“We are going back to the West Coast,” said Vicki Freed, Royal Caribbean’s senior vice president of sales and trade support & service.

This will be the first time the cruise line has based a ship in California since 2011, when Pacific cruises were canceled due to violence in Mexico.

“California was calling us home once again, and what better way to reintroduce Royal Caribbean than to bring our next-level cruise vacations to the City of Angels and make it a year-round adventure starting just in time for summer,” Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, said in a statement.

Royal Caribbean has said the cruises will run from summer 2022 through spring of 2023. Although, the port’s website lists Navigator of the Seas’ sailings beginning as early as September 2021.