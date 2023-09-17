Russian Regiment Participates in Mexico’s Independence Day Military Parade, Sparking Backlash from Ukraine

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The participation of a Russian regiment in Mexico's 213th Independence Day celebrations has stirred diplomatic tensions, with Oksana Dramaretska, the Ukrainian ambassador to Mexico, openly criticizing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's (AMLO) neutrality stance.

The traditional military parade on September 16, held in the Zócalo of Mexico City (CDMX), saw several foreign delegations marching, including the historic Russian Preobrazhenski regiment. According to the Russian Embassy in Mexico, this regiment, founded in 1691 during Peter the Great's reign, played significant roles in several historical wars, such as the Northern . . .

