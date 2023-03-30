Ruta del Tequila is recognized as “The Best of Mexico”

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Tequila Regulatory Council reported that the Tequila Route was recognized as “The Best of Mexico” during the 47th edition of the Tianguis Turístico held this 2023 in Mexico City.

The recognition was given to the Secretary of State Tourism of Jalisco, Claudia Vanessa Pérez Lamas, making this award the second consecutively obtained by this tourist destination, since last year it obtained second place in the category of Best Gastronomic Route.

Year after year, Mexico Unknown recognizes “The Best of Mexico” during the national travel event. In 2023, there were 17 participating categories.

The Tequila Route in Jalisco, Mexico is a must-see destination for any tequila lover. The region is known for its blue agave fields, picturesque towns, and of course, the production of Mexico’s most famous distilled spirit: tequila. The route is located in the state of Jalisco, which is about an hour’s drive from Guadalajara, Mexico’s second-largest city.

The Tequila Route offers visitors the opportunity to learn about the history and production of tequila, taste different varieties, and explore the scenic landscapes of the region. Here are some of the highlights of the Tequila Route:

Visit the town of Tequila: The town of Tequila is the birthplace of the famous spirit, and it is home to several distilleries and tequila museums. Visitors can take a tour of the Jose Cuervo or Sauza tequila distilleries to learn about the production process and sample different tequilas. The town also has a picturesque plaza and several shops selling tequila-related souvenirs. Tour the blue agave fields: The blue agave plant is the key ingredient in tequila production, and visitors can see the fields where the plants are grown on the Tequila Route. The landscape is beautiful, with rows of blue-green agave plants stretching out as far as the eye can see. Explore the town of Amatitán: Amatitán is a small town located about 20 minutes from Tequila, and it is also known for its tequila production. Visitors can take a tour of the Casa Herradura distillery, which produces one of the most popular tequilas in Mexico. The town also has a small museum dedicated to tequila production and a beautiful church. Take a hot air balloon ride: For a unique perspective on the Tequila Route, visitors can take a hot air balloon ride over the agave fields. The views are breathtaking, and it’s a memorable way to experience the region. Visit the town of Tlaquepaque: While not technically part of the Tequila Route, the town of Tlaquepaque is a charming destination located about 45 minutes from Tequila. The town is known for its traditional Mexican architecture, art galleries, and artisan crafts. Visitors can browse the shops and enjoy a meal at one of the many restaurants.

The Tequila Route is a great destination for anyone interested in tequila, Mexican culture, or scenic landscapes. Whether you’re a seasoned tequila drinker or just curious about the spirit, a visit to the Tequila Route is sure to be a memorable experience.

