“Salud”: A New Bronze Sculpture Enriches Puerto Vallarta’s Iconic Malecón II

PUERTO VALLARTA - This Monday marked the unveiling of a new bronze sculpture titled "Salud" in one of Puerto Vallarta's most visited tourist areas, the Malecón II. The statue, donated by American artist and local resident James Michel Demetro, is the latest addition to his series of artworks donated to the city.

Demetro's previous contributions to Puerto Vallarta include “Dancers of Vallarta” (2006) on Malecón II and Guerrero Street; “La Lavandera” (2008) on Malecón II in front of Molino de Agua; “Ándale Bernardo” (2014) in the Lázaro Cárdenas Park; and "Los . . .