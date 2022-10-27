Same-sex marriage is now legal in every state of Mexico after the approval in Tamaulipas

On October 26, same-sex marriage was legalized throughout Mexico after it was approved in Tamaulipas, the last state where it was not yet legal.

This was confirmed by the Congress of Tamaulipas in an official statement in which they stated: “Taking into account that through the aforementioned reform, national and international standards on the right to equal marriage and non-discrimination of any person are complied with, we have well declare the appropriateness of the legislative action”.

With this approval, article 132 of the State Civil Code will be reformed, in which it will be established that “those who marry must be of legal age”, without distinction of gender.

The bill was promoted by the deputy for the National Action Party (PAN), Nancy Ruíz Martínez. Her proposal had 23 votes in favor, 12 against, and 1 abstention.

Due to the long approval process for the reform, Tamaulipas became the state with the highest number of injunctions filed. The civil society organization México Igualitario counted a total of 140, with which it surpassed Chihuahua, which was in the lead before obtaining approval.

A day before, same-sex marriage was also approved in Guerrero with 38 votes in favor, six against, and two abstentions. In this state, the reform was proposed by the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), Jacinto Rodríguez Varona, and Yoloctizn Domínguez Serna.

With the approval in Tamaulipas and Guerrero, the fight for the legalization of same-sex that began last decade culminated.

The first area of ​​Mexico in which legislation was passed in favor of this right was Mexico City, then under the name of the Federal District. In 2009, the Legislative Assembly recognized same-sex marriage, defining it as the “free union between two people.”

Progress towards legalization at the national level was slow, as it took five years for it to be approved in Coahuila, which became the second entity to legalize this right. In addition, during the government of Felipe Calderón, the fight for equal marriage suffered a setback due to an action of unconstitutionality filed before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN).

It was not until 2018 that the movement began to advance more quickly, according to political scientist Génaro Lozano in a recount.

However, there are still pending issues in this matter, including the one indicated by Geo. G Álvarez, the human rights expert for the LGBT+ community, regarding the modification of the civil code in Chihuahua, Guanajuato, Chiapas, Aguascalientes, and Nuevo León, where same-sex marriage is only guaranteed by executive decree or unconstitutionality.

