San Miguel de Allende Named Best City in the World Again for fourth consecutive year

San Miguel de Allende

San Miguel de Allende secured its sixth overall and fourth straight title as the best city in the world for 2025, earning a 93.33% reader score in Travel and Leisure’s annual survey.

San Miguel de Allende claimed top honors yet again, earning the title of best city in the world for 2025 from Travel and Leisure. This marks its fourth consecutive win and its sixth overall victory in the magazine’s history. The announcement arrived with photos of colorful calendas and festive crowds flooding the streets of this colonial gem in central Mexico.

Governor Libia Dennise shared the news on social media, writing, “We begin the day full of pride as we see a jewel of our dear Guanajuato recognized before all eyes. San Miguel de Allende, the best city in the world!” Her post captured local enthusiasm and drew congratulations from residents and officials alike.

Travel and Leisure’s ranking reflects nearly perfect feedback from readers. The magazine reported a 93.33% satisfaction rating based on surveys and reviews. One contributor summed up the appeal succinctly: “It has a rich history, excellent restaurants, and you can walk everywhere or take a four-dollar taxi.” Commenters praised the city’s blend of compact, walkable streets and accessible amenities.

Visitors and locals highlighted dozens of attractions that set San Miguel apart. The historic center boasts colonial-era churches, art galleries housed in renovated mansions, and well-tended gardens. The city’s botanical gardens showcase regional flora against a backdrop of volcanic hills, while boutique shops line cobblestone lanes. Santiago Apóstol Church, with its distinctive pink facade, remains a centerpiece for both worshippers and photographers.

Year-round events also factor into the city’s charm. The annual San Miguel Writers’ Conference and Literary Festival draws authors, scholars, and readers from around the globe. Its calendar teems with cultural offerings—from open-air concerts in the Jardín Principal to artisan markets in Barranca de la Independencia. Local organizers note that these gatherings fuel both tourism and community pride.

Survey results placed San Miguel ahead of a strong field of competitors. Chiang Mai in Thailand finished second, admired for its temples and relaxed pace. Tokyo, Japan, took third place, recognized for its blend of modern living and traditional culture. Even Mexico City earned a nod, ranking seventh for its diverse food scene and world-class museums.

City representatives credited teamwork and local commitment for the achievement. “This honor belongs to every Sanmiguelense who makes our city unforgettable,” Governor Dennise added. Municipal officials said they will continue investing in heritage preservation, sustainable tourism, and public spaces to maintain the city’s high standing.

Analysts note that San Miguel’s repeat success stems from its balance of authenticity and modern comfort. Unlike larger urban centers, it offers a small-town feel without sacrificing quality hotels, fine dining, or reliable services. For many travelers, its narrow streets and plazas create a sense of discovery that larger destinations can’t match.

As word spreads of the 2025 results, local hotels report early booking increases for fall and winter. Business owners hope that the title will drive sustainable growth without overwhelming the city’s historic core. Cultural associations plan workshops on responsible tourism to ensure that San Miguel retains the character readers praised.

In a year when travelers seek genuine encounters and walkable streets, San Miguel de Allende stands out. Its mix of history, art, and community earns high marks—and keeps visitors coming back. For now, the city basks in its title as the best city in the world, determined to live up to its own high standards.

