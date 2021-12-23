Sayulita beach is among the dirtiest in Mexico

With Christmas and New Years just around the corner, many Mexicans take advantage of their vacations to experience the holidays between the sun, sand, and sea. From the Mexican Caribbean to the North Pacific, you can find a large number of paradisiacal beaches that make national and foreign travelers fall in love with the natural beauty and warmth of their people.
However, it will be necessary to choose the destination well, because according to the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks ( Cofepris ), of the 270 tourist beaches that exist in the 17 coastal states; five are not suitable for recreational use.
It is defined as “unsuitable beaches” when it implies a sanitary risk and does not comply with the guidelines of the World Health Organization ( WHO ), which establishes levels higher than 200 enterococci (infectious microorganisms produced, among others by feces) per 100 milliliters of sea or freshwater, which put people at risk.
Cofepris updated the results of the Clean Beaches 2021 program this Wednesday, which reveals that 98% of these geographical points in the country have acceptable or low levels of pollution, except:
Receive the PVDN morning newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here, Or you can support local media with a one-time donation here
- Hornos, Tlacopanocha and Suave beaches, in Acapulco, Guerrero
- Sayulita Beach ,in Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit
- Hermosa Beach, in Ensenada, Baja California
“The quality of water in tourist centers is a primary factor to guarantee the protection of the health of visitors who come into contact, so the health authority has been conducting these tests since 2003 with a preventive approach,” the statement read.
One of the factors behind the high levels of pollution on these five beaches is the constant discharge of sewage.
On the other hand, the commission stressed that the water quality measure does not mean an opening of the beaches or of the safety in them to be visited, considering the declaration of health emergency by covid-19.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Sayulita beach is among the dirtiest in Mexico With Christmas and New Years just around the corner, many Mexicans take advantage of their vacations to experience the holidays between the sun, sand, and sea. From the Mexican Caribbean to the North Pacific, you can find a large number of paradisiacal beaches that make national and foreign travelers fall in love with the natural…
- Puerto Vallarta denies disembarkation of cruise ship due to active cases of covid-19 Given the confirmation of an active outbreak of covid-19 among the members of the crew of a cruise ship that arrived in Puerto Vallarta this Thursday, the health authority did not grant authorization for the disembarkation of passengers, this as part of the epidemiological surveillance protocol, in order to avoid risks to the health of…
- Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes off the coast of Jalisco An earthquake 6.0 struck western Jalisco on Wednesday, the National Seismological Service (SSN) reported this afternoon. The earthquake, with a depth of 10 kilometers, was registered at 5:22 p.m., west of Cihuatlán. Additionally, the SSM indicated that the earthquake in Jalisco had a latitude of 18.71 and a longitude of -107.16, but that, so far,…
- Puerto Vallarta expects 85% occupancy for Christmas and New Years Although the forecast plans for some days to reach 100% occupancy in Puerto Vallarta over the holiday season, an average occupancy of 85 percent is expected, according to data from the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Promotion and Publicity Public Trust Vallarta (Fidetur). Luis Villaseñor Nolasco, director of the organization stressed that, at the end of the…
- Tequila byproduct spill fouls Jalisco reservoir, kills fish When Jesús Solís noticed the waters of the reservoir where he had spent his entire life beginning to darken and a rotten odor taking hold, he was overcome with fear. Within weeks those initial concerns were confirmed as tens of thousands of dead fish floated to the surface, apparent victims of a spill of tequila…