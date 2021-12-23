Sayulita beach is among the dirtiest in Mexico

With Christmas and New Years just around the corner, many Mexicans take advantage of their vacations to experience the holidays between the sun, sand, and sea. From the Mexican Caribbean to the North Pacific, you can find a large number of paradisiacal beaches that make national and foreign travelers fall in love with the natural beauty and warmth of their people.

However, it will be necessary to choose the destination well, because according to the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks ( Cofepris ), of the 270 tourist beaches that exist in the 17 coastal states; five are not suitable for recreational use.

It is defined as “unsuitable beaches” when it implies a sanitary risk and does not comply with the guidelines of the World Health Organization ( WHO ), which establishes levels higher than 200 enterococci (infectious microorganisms produced, among others by feces) per 100 milliliters of sea or freshwater, which put people at risk.

Cofepris updated the results of the Clean Beaches 2021 program this Wednesday, which reveals that 98% of these geographical points in the country have acceptable or low levels of pollution, except:

Hornos, Tlacopanocha and Suave beaches, in Acapulco, Guerrero

Sayulita Beach ,in Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit

Hermosa Beach, in Ensenada, Baja California

“The quality of water in tourist centers is a primary factor to guarantee the protection of the health of visitors who come into contact, so the health authority has been conducting these tests since 2003 with a preventive approach,” the statement read.

One of the factors behind the high levels of pollution on these five beaches is the constant discharge of sewage.

On the other hand, the commission stressed that the water quality measure does not mean an opening of the beaches or of the safety in them to be visited, considering the declaration of health emergency by covid-19.

