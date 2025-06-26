Scorpion stings surge across Mexico during summer months

/ By

Mexico News

With over 250,000 scorpion stings reported annually, Mexico leads the world in cases. Health officials urge immediate medical attention and prevention as summer brings a spike in incidents.

Every summer, hospitals and health centers across Mexico brace for a seasonal surge in scorpion stings, a public health issue that places the country at the top of the global list for reported cases. According to data from the Ministry of Health, Mexico registers more than 250,000 scorpion stings annually, with the highest incidence concentrated in four states: Nayarit, Jalisco, Guerrero, and Durango.

While most cases are not fatal, medical professionals warn that children, elderly adults, and people with chronic conditions are particularly vulnerable to serious complications. In these high-risk groups, prompt medical care can be the difference between a manageable sting and a life-threatening situation.

Scorpion venom can cause severe symptoms

A scorpion sting usually begins with intense localized pain, often accompanied by redness and tingling at the site. However, in more serious cases, venom can trigger systemic reactions, including:

  • Excessive salivation
  • Sweating
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Tachycardia (rapid heart rate)
  • Muscle tremors or spasms
  • Anxiety or agitation

Health experts stress that home remedies can be dangerous, and should not be used under any circumstances. Common but ineffective or harmful responses include sucking out the venom, applying tourniquets, or rubbing the area with alcohol or herbs.

“The most important thing is to get to a health center immediately,” said Dr. Federico Cortés, Director of Public Health in Nayarit. “Anti-scorpion serum is available free of charge and is highly effective if applied within the first two hours after the sting.”

What to do if you are stung

If stung by a scorpion, the Ministry of Health recommends the following steps:

  • Stay calm
  • Avoid moving the affected area
  • Do not apply any substances or home remedies
  • Go to the nearest health center immediately
  • If safely possible, bring the scorpion for identification

Medical facilities in high-incidence regions are stocked with anti-scorpion serum, especially during summer months when cases spike. But even with an accessible network of first-level care centers, many severe outcomes occur due to delays in treatment.

“People often wait too long or rely on folk cures,” Dr. Cortés noted. “By the time they seek help, the venom has already taken a toll on the body.”

Prevention is key

Authorities also emphasize the importance of prevention—especially for those living in rural or semi-urban areas where scorpions are more likely to hide in homes and outdoor debris. The following precautions can greatly reduce the risk of a sting:

  • Shake out clothing, shoes, and blankets before use
  • Avoid walking barefoot, particularly at night
  • Seal cracks and gaps in walls and floors
  • Install screens on windows and doors
  • Keep living areas clean and clear of clutter

The Ministry of Health urges families, especially in affected states, to take these precautions seriously and to teach children about the risks. Cleanliness, routine inspections, and basic awareness can prevent a dangerous encounter.

Mexico leads the world in cases

The scope of the issue is significant: Mexico’s scorpion sting rate is the highest in the world, according to official data. Its hot and humid regions, combined with certain housing conditions, provide ideal habitats for scorpions—particularly during the warmer months when activity increases.

Health authorities maintain that with proper prevention and quick response, nearly all scorpion stings can be treated without long-term harm. But education and access remain central to controlling the issue.

“If you or someone in your family gets stung,” Dr. Cortés concluded, “don’t take any chances. Go to a health center immediately. Time is the most critical factor in avoiding complications.”

