Seapal Announces Water Rationing Measures, Except in Areas Popular With Foreigners

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) – Puerto Vallarta's water crisis seems unlikely to abate anytime soon, with Seapal Vallarta officials informing distressed residents that a solution may not arrive until the arrival of the first rains. The city is currently grappling with severe drought conditions and sieves on the Ameca River, a critical water source.

Seapal Vallarta, the city's water service operator, laid out a tentative plan in a recent meeting with residents from various neighborhoods who have been without water service for months. Yes, there are Mexicans in Puerto Vallarta that have been without water for months . . .

