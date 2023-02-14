SEAPAL invites artists in Puerto Vallarta to participate in “TransformArte en Agua”

SEAPAL Vallarta invites you to participate in the exhibition of urban murals “TransformArte en Agua”, an activity that takes place during the commemorative week of World Water Day 2023.

The call seeks creators of urban art, muralism, graphic design, and graffiti, among others, to help raise awareness about the importance of making responsible use of water through art and creativity.

Likewise, the program will improve the urban visual environment of Puerto Vallarta for residents and tourists, in addition to exposing the importance of water through art that must contain artistic scenes on water, the environment, the water cycle, and society, from the symbolic, expressive, or narrative.

Participation is open to people over 14 years of age from any part of the region, who do not hold the position of a public servant. For this, it will be necessary to confirm your participation by sending an application form, which can be downloaded at the web address: www.seapal.gob.mx/culturadelagua.

The time window for the receipt of sketches is marked from Friday, February 10, until 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, while the publication of the finalist projects will be on Thursday, March 2 on social networks.

There will be ten chosen proposals that will be able to capture their vision of water from March 6 to 17 in spaces with high attendance, in addition, the first three places will receive cash prizes of 10,000, 6,000, and 4,000 pesos, respectively.

For more information about this space for expression promoted by the mayor, Professor Luis Michel Rodríguez, and by the general director of the organization, Jorge Castillo, you can call 322 226 9191, extensions 1143 and 1158.

