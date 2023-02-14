Puerto Vallarta reaches first place in hotel occupancy nationwide

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – During the week of January 30 to February 5, 2023, on the first holiday weekend of the year in Mexico, to celebrate Constitution Day, Puerto Vallarta was the tourist destination with the highest percentage of hotel occupancy nationwide, with an average of 82.7%, which represents 15% more than the same period in 2022.

In addition, the beach destination registered an economic income of more than $966 million pesos, which is equivalent to 8% more than the previous year and an influx of around 144,000 visitors.

With these figures, Puerto Vallarta was placed above the 12 tourist destinations monitored by the Federal Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), such as Cancun, which presented 80.8%, and Los Cabos, with 76.5% occupancy. It was followed by Acapulco, Querétaro, Villahermosa, Mexico City, Puebla, Aguascalientes, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, San Miguel de Allende, and San Cristóbal de las Casas, which represent 42.5% of the rooms in the 70 destinations in the country.

Jalisco generated more than $2.8 billion pesos of economic income, which means an increase of 18% compared to the same period in 2022.

The influx of tourists was approximately 1.1 million visitors statewide, which means an increase of 26% compared to the same season in the previous year; had an average hotel occupancy rate of 59%, which represents an increase of 12%, in reference to the same period of the previous year, in the main destinations of the State -such as Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, San Juan de los Lagos, and Costalegre.

“The figures that we were able to observe in this week of the first long bridge of the year are quite encouraging for the tourism industry, this allows us to corroborate that the strategy, or strategies, implemented in the tourist promotion of the destinations have been adequate, that we are going well with the coordinated work and with the strategic alliances that we have generated. We are very pleased that once again Puerto Vallarta has positioned itself as the first place in occupancy at the national level, this shows a clear preference of national and international tourists in this destination and also shows that we are on a path of growth,” mentioned Vanessa Pérez Lamas, Secretary of Tourism of Jalisco.

