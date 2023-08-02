SEAPAL of Puerto Vallarta Announces all Neighborhoods have a steady supply of water

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Drinking Water, Drainage, and Sewerage System (SEAPAL) of Puerto Vallarta announced today that the municipality has successfully maintained a steady supply of water to all its neighborhoods. The previously reported intermittent service, mainly affecting the upper part of the El Pitillal delegation, has now been rectified.

For months, countless locals have endured either no water supply, highly diminished water pressure, or have been restricted to specific service hours. These challenges have sparked public health concerns and ignited demonstrations against the city. The protesters decry the apparent prioritization of providing uninterrupted water service to foreigners and tourist zones while less wealthy regions experience service cutbacks.

