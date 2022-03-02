Second group of Mexicans displaced by the war in Ukraine arrived in Romania

After 15 hours of travel along the chaotic roads that connect the capital Kyiv with the border city of Siret, in Romania, the second group of Mexicans who left Ukraine before the invasion of the Russian army finally arrived.

This was reported at 10:34 p.m. on Tuesday by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ( SRE ), Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, who, through his Twitter account, celebrated that the 24 nationals, escorted by the ambassador to Ukraine, Olga García Guillén, arrived safe and sound.

“With the good news that the bus that left Kyiv arrived in Siret, Romania, with 24 safe and sound passengers accompanied by our ambassador to Ukraine, Olga García Guillén. They were received by Guillermo Ordorica a few moments ago. Congratulations, a great joy !!!”

In addition, the foreign minister announced in another tweet that tonight he had a cordial conversation with Antony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States, where they shared “perspectives on Ukraine as well as around the very good bilateral relationship”.

The foregoing draws attention after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador indicated during his morning conference that, unlike other great US allies, he was not going to impose economic sanctions on the government of Vladimir Putin.

“We are not going to take any economic retaliation because we want to maintain good relations with all the governments of the world and we want to be in a position to be able to talk with the parties in conflict […] We do not consider that this corresponds to us and we think that it is better to promote dialogue to achieve peace.”

AMLO also criticized the “censorship” of Russian state media, after Twitter announced that it would take measures to limit the reach of the Russia Today (RT) news channel. Although the Mexican president is critical of news and journalists in Mexico, leading the country where the most journalists are killed in the world outside of war zones.

The intention of the Mexican government is to join the second group of displaced people with the first (of 26 people) that is sheltered in the city of Suceava, about 40 kilometers away from the border.

After that, transfer them to Bucharest, the capital of Romania, so that there they can board the Boeing 737-800, of the Mexican Air Force (FAM), which will repatriate them.

However, there are still just over 50 Mexicans in Ukraine, so the aircraft could wait as long as it takes to move more people since it has a capacity of up to 160 crew members.

The ambassador to Romania, Guillermo Ordorica Robles, promised to guarantee the safety of Mexicans and their families.

The diplomat pointed out that the AMLO government, in coordination with the embassies in Ukraine, Poland, and Romania, are making a “special effort” so that all Mexicans in risk areas can leave for territories free of any situation that could threaten their physical integrity. This is what he said through a video shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ( SRE ):

“At all times, our compatriots have been, who are already with us protected in safe conditions and above all receiving the support, affection, backing of the Government of Mexico. In such a way that if they so decide, they can be voluntarily repatriated to CDMX,” he said in a video.

