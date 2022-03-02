Second group of Mexicans displaced by the war in Ukraine arrived in Romania

After 15 hours of travel along the chaotic roads that connect the capital Kyiv with the border city of Siret, in Romania, the second group of Mexicans who left Ukraine before the invasion of the Russian army finally arrived.
This was reported at 10:34 p.m. on Tuesday by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ( SRE ), Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, who, through his Twitter account, celebrated that the 24 nationals, escorted by the ambassador to Ukraine, Olga García Guillén, arrived safe and sound.
“With the good news that the bus that left Kyiv arrived in Siret, Romania, with 24 safe and sound passengers accompanied by our ambassador to Ukraine, Olga García Guillén. They were received by Guillermo Ordorica a few moments ago. Congratulations, a great joy !!!”
In addition, the foreign minister announced in another tweet that tonight he had a cordial conversation with Antony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States, where they shared “perspectives on Ukraine as well as around the very good bilateral relationship”.
The foregoing draws attention after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador indicated during his morning conference that, unlike other great US allies, he was not going to impose economic sanctions on the government of Vladimir Putin.
“We are not going to take any economic retaliation because we want to maintain good relations with all the governments of the world and we want to be in a position to be able to talk with the parties in conflict […] We do not consider that this corresponds to us and we think that it is better to promote dialogue to achieve peace.”
AMLO also criticized the “censorship” of Russian state media, after Twitter announced that it would take measures to limit the reach of the Russia Today (RT) news channel. Although the Mexican president is critical of news and journalists in Mexico, leading the country where the most journalists are killed in the world outside of war zones.
The intention of the Mexican government is to join the second group of displaced people with the first (of 26 people) that is sheltered in the city of Suceava, about 40 kilometers away from the border.
After that, transfer them to Bucharest, the capital of Romania, so that there they can board the Boeing 737-800, of the Mexican Air Force (FAM), which will repatriate them.
However, there are still just over 50 Mexicans in Ukraine, so the aircraft could wait as long as it takes to move more people since it has a capacity of up to 160 crew members.
Receive the PVDN newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, Become a Sponsor here.
The ambassador to Romania, Guillermo Ordorica Robles, promised to guarantee the safety of Mexicans and their families.
The diplomat pointed out that the AMLO government, in coordination with the embassies in Ukraine, Poland, and Romania, are making a “special effort” so that all Mexicans in risk areas can leave for territories free of any situation that could threaten their physical integrity. This is what he said through a video shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs ( SRE ):
“At all times, our compatriots have been, who are already with us protected in safe conditions and above all receiving the support, affection, backing of the Government of Mexico. In such a way that if they so decide, they can be voluntarily repatriated to CDMX,” he said in a video.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Four crocodiles have been captured and relocated in Puerto Vallarta this year When the Subdirectorate for the Environment receives citizen reports on the sighting of a crocodile specimen outside its habitat, a Human-Crocodile Contingency Attention Protocol is implemented by the agency, which allows the animal to be cared for, captured, and relocated to an optimal natural area for their safety and that of people. The head of…
- Jalisco relaxes some COVID-19 restrictions There are new measures against COVID in Jalisco. Mainly, capacity restrictions on recreational activities were relaxed due to the fact that the incidence of the coronavirus is declining, according to the Health Board. Proof of vaccination continues for entering entertainment venues or failing that, a negative test, at the entrance of bars, casinos, stadiums, shopping…
- Puerto Vallarta and Talpa de Allende work together with joint tourism promotions The municipalities of Puerto Vallarta and Talpa de Allende will strengthen their alliance in terms of tourism promotion, which will contribute to making this Magical Mountain Town also an option for national and foreign visitors who visit Puerto Vallarta. The Director of Tourism and Economic Development, Ludvig Estrada Virgen, met at the municipal palace with…
- Ukraine’s ambassador tells Mexico to take a clear position on Russian aggression Just this Thursday morning, Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard reiterated his position in the face of Russia’s recent attacks on Ukraine and said that Mexico rejected the use of force. “Mexico’s position has been to reject the use of force.” Likewise, the foreign minister ruled out, for the time being, that the Mexican relationship with the…
- Canopy River receives Skal International recognition The recognition that Skal International granted to Canopy River gives Puerto Vallarta a reputation as a tourist destination, said the director of Municipal Tourism, Ludvig Estrada Virgen, at the ceremony in which the company received first place in the Community and Government Projects category of the prestigious international organization. Nuria Flores, president of Skal Puerto…