Secretary of Transportation of Jalisco says review of Puerto Vallarta’s public transport is needed

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Secretary of Transportation of Jalisco, Diego Monraz Villaseñor, recognized that urban collective transport in Puerto Vallarta is not working as they had hoped and therefore a review will be made to determine if the number of buses in the city is sufficient.

The official, interviewed during his visit to the city on the occasion of the Jalisco housing industry meeting, reported that before the end of March, there will be 10 new passenger buses for Unibus, bringing its fleet to 290, according to him, fully operating.

Once that vehicle fleet is working, that analysis would be done in April and, if necessary, more trucks will have to be added.

Even with those 290 units, they do not replace the nearly 400 that existed before the transportation reform, when it was in the hands of the permit holders.

Monraz Villaseñor indicated that they must verify that the wait of the users does not exceed 15 minutes, which at the moment occurs in all the routes and in some the time is quadrupled.

The official recognized that people have the right to a good mobility service and for this reason, they will be adding functional vehicles, of recent models and that for this reason, they will not have continuous failures.

However, for this, adequate maintenance is necessary, since the first Unibus units did not have it and gradually the initial vehicle fleet was reduced, and in reality, the conditions established by the government for the company were never met.

The Secretary said that the state government will financially support the company in the purchase of new trucks “in order to have the best conditions, safety, and comfort.”.

