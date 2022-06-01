Security in Jalisco: Low crime confirmed in Puerto Vallarta

This Wednesday, the Government of Jalisco confirmed that the crime rate has been going down in recent months in Puerto Vallarta.

It was during a security meeting on Wednesday, which on this occasion was held in Puerto Vallarta, that the Governor of Jalisco announced that the crime rate in Puerto Vallarta decreased by 27.1% in the first five months of 2022, compared to the same period in 2018, according to statistics from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SENSP).

The property crimes that showed the greatest reduction were: 31.8% less in the theft of private vehicles, 77.4% less in the robbery of businesses, 63.3% less in the robbery of homes, 59.7% less in the robbery of persons, 43.6% less in motorcycle theft, 47.2 % less in extortion.

“We can clearly say that the strategy that was designed to guarantee that Puerto Vallarta is a safe destination is working, that there is very good communication with the Mayor, that we are working hand in hand with the federation, with the municipality to maintain this inertia of reducing safety indicators in the municipality, there is a hard work agenda and we are adjusting some issues”, said the governor.

He added that a sample of the progress in terms of security and recovery of peace in the streets of Puerto Vallarta is also reflected in the growing economic and tourist activity that the port registers, after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is no coincidence, Vallarta is a destination that makes us proud, that we are going to continue to take care of and that today we can say with satisfaction that we are doing well, that we are not going to stop,” added the Governor.

It should be noted that the crime statistics detailed by the Governor were comparing the first five months of 2022 to the first five months of 2018, but didn’t offer any statistics for the last three years compared to the current year.

