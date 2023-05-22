Sedena Prepares for Potential Evacuation in Puebla Due to Volcanic Threat

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – In anticipation of an increased volcanic activity from the Popocatépetl volcano, authorities in Puebla have initiated Plan DN-III-E as a preventative measure. The Mexican Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) has implemented this strategy, positioning 500 members of the Mexican Army for potential deployment in case of an emergency.
José Martín Luna de la Luz, the commander of Puebla’s 25th Military Zone, revealed during a press briefing that Sedena’s preventative plan had been activated. He further elaborated that six shelters equipped with dining facilities have been prepared for the benefit of local residents.
The National Guard’s Regional Coordination in Puebla is also playing a proactive role by deploying six vehicles to patrol near the volcanic crater. They advise residents to minimize outdoor activities.
State authorities are considering a mandate to limit outdoor commercial operations, including open-air dining at restaurants and outdoor kitchen services.
In preparation for a potential evacuation, an evacuation drill is scheduled in the Santiago Xalitzintla community, Puebla, at 12:30 p.m. today, May 22. This activity will see military and civil protection personnel assessing evacuation routes and action protocols should population mobilization become necessary.
To date, a total of 42 escape routes have been established: 10 in Puebla, 20 in the State of Mexico, seven in Tlaxcala, and five in Morelos. Using these routes, authorities would be able to evacuate an estimated 127,114 people from communities in danger.
