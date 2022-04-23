Puerto Vallarta will receive 400 more troops to help with security

This Friday night, Julián Otero Radilla, commander of the 102 Infantry Battalion, reported the arrival of 400 elements from the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) in Puerto Vallarta, after the recent wave of insecurity that plagues the coastal municipality.

Julián Otero explained that the 400 elements have 51 vehicles and will be deployed in the areas with the highest crime rate in Puerto Vallarta.

When questioned about the possible relationship between this military deployment and the shooting recorded this afternoon in an exclusive residential area of ​​Marina Vallarta, the commander pointed out that they do not have precise information on what is happening and assured that they will be working as long as necessary in the area.

“The order we have is to arrive here ( Puerto Vallarta ) and deploy. We do not have precise information on what is happening, however, we are going to be here working in the municipality for as long as necessary,” said Otero Radilla.

Likewise, it was reported that the three powers (federal, state, and municipal) will be working in coordination and that they will even work hand in hand with municipalities surrounding Puerto Vallarta.

Air units that have been present during the day will also join the operation of the Mexican Army in Puerto Vallarta.

This afternoon there was a shooting in the Marina Vallarta area, where federal elements and at least one armed man would have participated.

It transpired that in the confrontation they arrested a man who would be Saúl, alias “El Chopa”, a member of the New Generation Cartel. Said capo was present at Bar Distrito 5 in that coastal municipality the day the former Jalisco governor Aristóteles Sandoval was assassinated.

Although there was no official confirmation, “El Chopa” is thought to have died in the IMSS clinic 42 of that municipality after being injured in the scuffle.

