Shopping malls, gyms, sports clubs, churches, and hotels reopen in Jalisco with restrictions

Starting this Monday, June 15, the shopping malls, outdoor spaces, gyms and sports clubs that were closed due to COVID19 may restart operations in Jalsico.

According to the publication this Sunday in the Official Newspaper of the State of Jalisco, these activities may restart operations, complying with the sanitary measures, protocols, and commitments.

In the case of shopping malls, there will be no access to common areas and they must operate at 25 percent of their parking capacity, without activities on Saturday and Sunday, and with restricted access to stores for one person per family or group.

Commercial shopping centers such as Obregón, Santa Tere, Medrano, among others, must have a restriction of access to stores for one person per family or group.

Gyms and sports clubs may also operate with a maximum of 25 percent of their capacity, with restricted access to one person per family and group and without group activities, such as fitness classes.

The hotels will also be able to operate at a maximum of 25 percent of their capacity, with the opening of common areas, but without group activities.

In addition, churches will be able to operate with a maximum of 25 percent of their capacity or a maximum of 50 people and ceremonies times limited.