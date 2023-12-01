Six of Mexico’s Top 50 Restaurants of 2023 are in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a remarkable accolade to its vibrant culinary scene, Puerto Vallarta has been named as one of Mexico's premier gourmet destinations. The prestigious recognition comes from the OpenTable platform's latest ranking, "The 50 Best Restaurants in Mexico in 2023," which features six of the city's esteemed restaurants, underscoring Puerto Vallarta's status as a national gastronomic hotspot.

OpenTable, a leading restaurant management platform known for its online reservation services, compiled this list based on an extensive review process. Over 382,000 verified diner reviews and a series of gastronomic metrics were . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.