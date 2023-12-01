New Military Forces Arrive in Puerto Vallarta to Reinforce Security

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – In a significant move to bolster security in the state of Jalisco, the Mexican government has dispatched a contingent of 2,500 soldiers to the region. Starting from the 29th of November, Puerto Vallarta has witnessed the arrival of these troops, with at least 100 units marking their presence in the city.

The newly arrived forces are set to be stationed at the 41st Military Zone in Puerto Vallarta. Their primary operations will include reconnaissance, prevention, and deterrence patrols. This deployment aims to enhance security measures not only in Puerto Vallarta but also in . . .

