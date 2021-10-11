Son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane announces he is bisexual on International Coming Out Day

On Monday afternoon, it was announced that Jon Kent, son Clark Kent and Lois Lane, who has now taken on the role of Superman, has declared himself openly bisexual, on International Coming Out Day.

As reported by TMZ, the DC comic house announced the sexual orientation of the character and offered some details about the relationship he has with a same-sex character that will be explored in the next issue of Superman: Son by Kal-El.

“The announcement was made this Monday by the comics giant, namely that Jon Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, who is the new Superman, is attracted to boys and girls. And not only that, but he will explore a relationship between men in the next issue,” according to TMZ reporting.

The next issue of the comic is scheduled to be available starting the first week of November in the United States.

The writer of Superman: Son of Kal-El, Tom Taylor told The Hollywood Reporter that he has always believed that everyone has the right to feel represented by their heroes, as is Superman or anyone from the DC universe.

“I always said that we all need heroes and we all deserve to see ourselves represented in our heroes and I am very grateful to DC and Warner Bros for sharing this idea with me,” he told the magazine.

“The Superman symbol has always represented hope, justice, and truth. Today, that symbol represents something else. Today, more people can see themselves in the strongest superhero in comics,” he concluded.

Coming Out Day is recognized on October 11 for people in the LGBTQ+ community to openly declare their sexual orientation. In the United States, a day is organized to raise awareness about the importance of being out and proud: cultural festivals, conferences, and other types of events occur across the country.

Its origin dates back to 1988, when, according to the Human Rights Campaign, when a National March for Lesbian and Gay Rights was held for the first time in the city of Washington.

Originally, the march was managed by the West Hollywood offices and received participation from more than 15 states that make up the United States. The event continued on an annual basis and acquired the name “National”.

Over time, the event has spread to other countries such as Ireland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, and the United Kingdom. In Latin America, celebrations in countries such as Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico are common.

