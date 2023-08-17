Specialists Sound the Alarm on the Extinction Risk of the Cap Tortoise in Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The National Commission for the Knowledge and Use of Biodiversity (Conabio) has issued an urgent alert regarding the risk of extinction faced by the cap tortoise, also known as "Puerto Vallarta Chacuanita" or Kinosternon vogti. This diminutive species, measuring just 10 centimeters and distinguished by a yellow spot on its head, is native to Mexico and lives in the remnants of wetlands in the Ameca River Valley.

The valley, which separates the states of Nayarit and Jalisco, extends from Puerto Vallarta to Nuevo Vallarta, both popular tourist destinations. However, most of the turtle's . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.