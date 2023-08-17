Hurricane Hilary Strengthen to Category 2 off Puerto Vallarta Coast, Aims for Baja California

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - Hurricane Hilary has intensified to a category 2 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale off the coast of Puerto Vallarta, the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced on Thursday. The powerful cyclone is currently swirling in the waters of the Mexican Pacific, around 850 km from the popular tourist destination of Cabo San Lucas on the Baja California peninsula.

The NHC reported that Hilary is packing maximum sustained winds of 165 km/h and is moving at a speed of 22 km/h in a northwesterly direction. The hurricane is expected to approach . . .

