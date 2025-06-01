Spectacular Puerto Vallarta skydiving and aerial acrobatics show draws thousands to Malecón

Puerto Vallarta surprised locals and visitors on May 31, 2025, by staging its first‐ever skydiving and aerial acrobatics show along the Malecón. In an unprecedented move for the city’s civic commemoration, the Mexican Air Force’s Guerreros Águila free-fall parachute team and the Águilas Aztecas T-6C Texan II aerobatic squadron performed back-to-back demonstrations above the waterfront promenade.

The program kicked off at 5 p.m. with the Guerreros Águila jumping from a military transport aircraft and deploying parachutes over the beach, landing precisely on designated drop zones below the Malec . . .