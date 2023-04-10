Speed boat off coast of Puerto Vallarta with 1,200 packages of cocaine seized by the military

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – According to preliminary reports, on Sunday night, the military allegedly seized 1,200 packages of cocaine on roads between the municipalities of Santiago Ixcuintla and San Blas, leading to a series of blockades on highways in Nayarit.
Initial reports indicate that the drugs were detected in a speed boat off the coast of Puerto Vallarta by a maritime surveillance air patrol plane from the Secretary of the Navy. The Navy immediately activated an operation to intercept the boat in the area of the Islas Marías, but failed to do so.
The boat arrived at the Nayarit coast and unloaded its cargo between Novillero and Las Haciendas. At the location, about six trucks manned by armed civilians were waiting to receive the delivery. The trucks then headed down a road to Santiago Ixcuintla. Traffickers in the area of San Blas erected blockades on nearby roads and burned a bus in the middle of the street to prevent the authorities from approaching.
Elements of the Navy, the Mexican Army, and the National Guard found trucks whose crew members fled between the gaps. Upon inspecting the trucks, they discovered more than a thousand packages of cocaine, which were handed over to the Attorney General’s Office. The authorities seized a Toyota and a 3-ton truck, which were taken to be made available to the FGR in Tepic.
So far, there has not been any official word from authorities about the events last night or if they were related to the Jalisco Cartel (CJNG).
According to federal security authorities, the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) has relocated its main operations to Puerto Vallarta, where it coordinates its criminal activities, including drug trafficking and money laundering. The group, which operates using a franchise model similar to that used by “Los Zetas,” has expanded its operations to cover practically the entire country. The CJNG’s presence in Puerto Vallarta has been corroborated by the US government, which has accused the group of being one of the world’s most powerful criminal organizations. The United States Department of the Treasury has listed Carlos Andrés Rivera Varela, Francisco Javier Gudiño Haro, and Julio César Montero Pinzón El Tarjeta as the leaders of the CJNG in Puerto Vallarta.
The CJNG uses alliances with local criminal groups to expand its operations, offering the use of its “brand” in exchange for operating within its territory. These criminal groups, in turn, use the CJNG name to intimidate their rivals and the population, gaining more power and making their criminal activities more profitable. As part of these alliances, local crime organizations buy drugs from the CJNG to resell later.
Armando Rodríguez, a specialist in security issues, notes that the CJNG’s strategy is similar to that of “Los Zetas” when they began expanding their operations by establishing alliances with moderately organized criminal groups. The CJNG’s alliances have allowed it to subcontract services to local gangs, which have a clear knowledge of the territory, their own networks of corruption, and criminality, which often involve government officials at the municipal level or members of local political parties. The CJNG has been able to establish highly tactical and operational alliances in various parts of the territory, enabling it to expand its operations throughout the country.
