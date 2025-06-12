Student threatens classmate with gun at Hidalgo school

Hidalgo

A student threatened a classmate with a pistol during a preventive talk at a school in Actopan, Hidalgo, prompting municipal officers to disarm the teenager and hand him over to the FGR.

During a preventive safety talk at a school in Actopan on June 12, a student pulled out a pistol and threatened a classmate, municipal Public Security officers reported. The officers immediately intervened, disarmed the teenager, and delivered both the firearm and the student to the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) for further handling.

According to the Hidalgo Secretariat of Public Education, the incident unfolded in the midst of an educational session led by local security personnel. As instructors were discussing violence prevention, they were alerted to the threat when the student brandished the weapon at his peer. Officers acting at the scene secured the pistol and ensured no one was harmed before requesting the presence of federal agents.

The Secretariat expressed regret over the event and stressed its unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of every member of the school community. “We reiterate our dedication to creating secure learning environments where students can focus on their education without fear,” the agency said in a statement. To preserve the integrity of the judicial process and protect the identities and rights of the minors involved, no personal information about the students will be disclosed.

Officials called on parents and guardians to reinforce open lines of communication with their children. They recommended that families discuss emotional challenges and report any signs of distress or concerning behavior early on. The Secretariat also plans to bolster its collaboration with security authorities and engage specialists in emotional health to strengthen support systems within schools.

This incident comes amid growing concerns nationwide over the presence of weapons in educational settings. In recent months, several states have reported similar cases of students bringing firearms to campus, prompting calls for tighter security measures and enhanced mental health resources. Hidalgo authorities aim to use this case as a catalyst for comprehensive reviews of school safety protocols across the state.

Parents, educators, and community leaders are urging state and federal officials to work together to prevent future threats. Proposals include regular safety drills, improved screening processes, and expanded counseling services. Advocates argue that pairing preventive education with clear reporting channels can help identify at-risk youths before situations escalate.

As the FGR takes charge of the investigation, school administrators have temporarily increased security presence on campus. Classes resumed under heightened supervision, and officials confirmed that counseling services are available to students and staff affected by the event. The Secretariat of Public Education of Hidalgo has pledged to publish any updates on policy changes and safety initiatives once they are approved.

