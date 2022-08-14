Sudden flooding risks efforts to rescue 10 miners trapped for 11 days in Mexico

In recent hours there has been a sudden increase in the water level in the wells of the El Pinabete mine in Sabinas, Coahuila, in Mexico, where ten miners have been trapped for eleven days.

“The Unified Command of the Inter-institutional Rescue Team reports that during the early hours of this Sunday there was an abrupt increase in water levels. The engineers are already evaluating the real situation and the cause of the new water entering the mine”, pointed out the government of the state of Coahuila.

The water has exceeded the level of twelve meters, according to the authorities, who assure that the rescue team works 24 hours a day to try to save the workers.

According to the Coahuila authorities, specialists are now working on a new strategy to extract water from the site while inspection work is being carried out on extraction routes and channels.

“A new strategy is designed by the specialist engineers of Mimosa, the National Geological Service and the Autonomous University of Nuevo León that allow, with new data, to carry out the actions for the extraction of the water found in the El Pinabete mine”, The state government has pointed out in a statement.

The miners have been trapped underground for eleven days after an underground river caused a flood and blocked the exits of the mine. The workers are at a depth of 34 meters. There have been no sightings or communications with the miners since they have been trapped, but families still remain hopeful.

It was one of the mine workers who reported what happened to Civil Protection after he managed to get out safe through an old shaft.

The mine began operations in January 2022, and to date, no complaints of any type of anomaly had been registered. However, these types of accidents are common in the region, the last one was recorded in June 2021, when seven people lost their lives after the area where they worked was flooded.

