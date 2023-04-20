Survey Reveals Puerto Vallarta as One of Mexico’s Most Expensive Cities for Expats to Retire

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Puerto Vallarta ranks among the top five most expensive cities in Mexico for expats from the United States and Canada to retire, yet the cost of living is still well below that of the United States . . .
Trending News on PVDN
- Have a plan! Protestors in Puerto Vallarta will once again block the main street to the airport Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Residents and tourists in Puerto Vallarta were left stranded as protests against the new vehicle and emissions inspections by the Government of Jalisco disrupted city life on March 30. That scenario will return this week, assures protestors.
- Madonna announces long-awaited Mexico 2024 Concert with the Celebration Tour Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Madonna, also known as the Material Girl, has recently confirmed her highly anticipated return to Mexico. In early 2024, the Queen of Pop will make her way to Mexico City to perform The Celebration Tour at the Palacio de los Deportes. Fans can mark their calendars for January 25, 2024, as…
- Sun Shade or Nuisance? Over-Population of Umbrellas on Puerto Vallarta’s Beaches Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Many people complain that the excessive use of umbrellas prevents the free passage of tourists, encourages the illegal sale of products, and negatively impacts the image of Puerto Vallarta as a tourist destination.
- El Salado Estuary in Puerto Vallarta Set to Reopen After Two-Year Closure After a two-year closure due to the pandemic and improvement works, the El Salado Estuary in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is close to reopening to the public
- More protests in Puerto Vallarta were announced for next week Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Protests against Puerto Vallarta's vehicle verification program will continue despite the recent blockade that caused trouble for many tourists.
- Dozens of Plastic Bags Containing Human Remains Discovered in Jalisco Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The discovery of human remains in plastic bags in a ravine in Zapopan, Jalisco has shocked the local community and sparked an investigation by the authorities. The macabre discovery was made on Tuesday, April 18th, after a call to 911 alerted the Jalisco authorities about a foul odor emanating from the…
- Good News for Puerto Vallarta: Perception of Security Improves in Latest INEGI Survey Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - According to the latest National Survey of Urban Public Security (ENSU), the perception of security by inhabitants of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, significantly improved in the last quarter of 2022
- The Best Souvenirs to Bring Home from Puerto Vallarta If you're planning a trip to Puerto Vallarta, you'll want to bring home a few souvenirs to remember your trip. Here are some of the best souvenirs to bring home from Puerto Vallarta. Huichol Art Huichol art is a traditional form of art that originates from the Huichol people, an indigenous group in Mexico. The…
- Don’t Panic! 7.9 Earthquake Scheduled in Puerto Vallarta Tomorrow for National Drill Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - This Wednesday, April 19, Puerto Vallarta will participate in the First National Earthquake Drill of 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Puerto Vallarta will take part in this drill since it's located in a risk area due to earthquakes, and as in each one of the points where the preventive measure will be…
- Puerto Vallarta Reports 600 Emergency Services During Holy Week and Easter Holiday Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The municipal government of Puerto Vallarta has reported a total of 600 emergency services attended to the population and visitors during the 16 days of the holiday operation from April 1 to 17. The Civil Protection and Fire Department, under the leadership of Commander Gerardo Alonzo Castillón Andrade, attended to 288…