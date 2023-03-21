Telmex, Totalplay, or IZZI: Which one offers the best price for internet, telephony, and TV packages?

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Among the things that have become more relevant when hiring an internet, television, or streaming service in Mexico is the cost versus the benefits it may have.

Telmex, Totalplay, and IZZI are companies that have remained popular with the public for their internet and other various services, in addition to disclosing the costs prior to contracting, so that you can choose the best option or the one that best meets your expectations and needs.

The companies have similarities on their internet pages, so you can compare the amount of bandwidth for the internet connection, the television channels, the connection to a telephone line, or the streaming services that you can use, and packages according to what suits you best.

Costs between Telmex, Totalplay and IZZI

In the cost-benefit comparison, there are several to take into account between Telmex, Totalplay, and IZZI. This depends on the number of services that are required, but they can be compared as follows in their most basic packages visible on the Internet.

Telmex:

With 100 megabytes of navigation: a telephone line + Claro Video and Paramount + Claro Drive 200GB + McAfee Antivirus free of charge = 499 pesos per month plus installation costs.

IZZI:

With 100 megabytes of navigation: a telephone line with a discount for 6 months + 100 TV channels + extra streaming options at cost = 550 pesos per month plus installation costs.

Total play:

With 100 megabytes of browsing: a telephone line + Netflix on two devices + 20 megabytes of free browsing = 772 pesos per month plus installation costs.

Telmex, Totalplay or IZZI: who has the best internet speed?

According to the Federal Institute of Telecommunications ( IFT ), thanks to a new tool, the levels of user satisfaction with fixed internet, pay television, and fixed and mobile telephone services at a national level are shown based on the General Satisfaction Index whose survey was carried out from May 19 to June 21, 2022

The scale is from 0 to 100 points and the national average was 70.8.

Totalplay is in first place with 76.3 points

IZZI is in second place with 72 points

Telmex is in third place with 69.4 points

What Telmex, Totalplay or IZZI packages include TV services?

The packages offered by Totalplay seek to bring users closer to the possibility of having internet, telephone, and cable television at a lower cost, including streaming services, compared to the competition.

Meanwhile, Telmex increases the value of streaming in its packages, where it seeks to generate customers from that point and does not offer pay television in its packages.

IZZI, for its part, offers a greater number of megabytes and television channels, although it leaves streaming channels as al a carte for independent contracting or through the same contract.

Thus, a basic package in each case with television and internet, or streaming and internet, would be compared in cost as follows:

With 100 megabytes of navigation: Telmex offers two streaming services (Claro Video and Paramount Plus), plus telephone installation for a line for $499 pesos per month.

With 100 megabytes of navigation: Totalplay offers 80 channels on television plus a telephone installation for $739 pesos per month.

With 100 megabytes of navigation: IZZI offers 100 channels on television for 6 months for $500 pesos per month.

For expats wishing to have internet and television, IZZI offers an International television package with many English channels, including news. The disadvantage if super fast internet is a priority is that IZZI only offers a maximum of 100 Mbps. This is acceptable for most people and streaming but not as fast as many companies offer these days with the increasing number of devices we use that connect to the internet in our homes every day.

