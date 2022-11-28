Terror shook Nuevo Laredo after the arrest of a drug cartel leader

The United States Consulate in Nuevo Laredo issued an alert for the shootings and reported that the appointments that were scheduled for this Monday, November 28, were rescheduled. "There is an emergency situation after an arrest operation," they reported through social networks . . .
**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUBSCRIBER****
Support local and independent news for less than .08 cents a day!
If you are currently a supporter, login here
If you wish to support this independent and local news site with a yearly contribution of $29.99 USD (.08 cents a day) and access this article, and many more please subscribe here!
Subscriptions Include:
- Access to all PVDN content
- No Ads
- Newsletter (4-6 every week)
- Emergency alerts for life-threatening events in Puerto Vallarta
To help support this website, 80% of all articles on PVDN are reserved for subscribers. You can learn more about PVDN and me here.