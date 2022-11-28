VACATION RENTALS

Terror shook Nuevo Laredo after the arrest of a drug cartel leader

November 28, 2022
, ,

The United States Consulate in Nuevo Laredo issued an alert for the shootings and reported that the appointments that were scheduled for this Monday, November 28, were rescheduled. "There is an emergency situation after an arrest operation," they reported through social networks . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website