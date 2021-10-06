The 50 Best Restaurants in the world include two in Mexico

The list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the World 2021 was revealed on Tuesday, October 5 and Mexico was present twice, it is a selection of 26 countries and territories, including eight new entries and two re-entries.

The Danes were the winners of this edition, as they took the first two places, but the Mexicans came out with the 9th and 27th places in the best restaurants in the world.

Noma (Copenhagen), from the father of the new Nordic cuisine, René Redzepi, topped the list of the so-called Oscars in the gastronomic world.

In 9th place, from Mexico City, the Pujol restaurant has a varied seven-course tasting menu that has an incredible touch, which landed it in the top 10 restaurants of the world.

While the selection changes seasonally, the characteristic Mole Madre, Mole Nuevo, two popular dishes prepared traditionally, one of which is aged for 2,500 days, along with a steaming plate of baby corn with Chicatana ant mayonnaise.

Quintonil placed 27th, also located in the capital of Mexico offers an a la carte option, those with time should choose the tasting menu to live the true experience of Quintonil.

From oxtail stewed in black errand with mashed almonds and red onion to Atocpan-style mole with organic vegetables and sourdough bread, there is a taste of many things that make Mexican cuisine so unique, says the list of The 50 Best Restaurants in the World.

Full list of winners

Noma (Copenhagen) Geranium (Copenhague) Asador Etxebarri (Atxondo, Vizcaya, Spain) Central (Lima) Enjoy (Barcelona, ​​Spain) Frantzén (Stockholm) Maido (Lima) Odette (Singapore) Pujol (CDMX, Mexico) The Chairman (Hong Kong, China) Den (Tokyo) Steirereck (Viena) Don Julio (Buenos Aires) Mugaritz (San Sebastián, Spain) Lido 84 (Gardone Riviera, Italy) Elkano (Getaria, Spain) Casa Do Porco (Sao Paulo, Brazil) Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy) Narisawa (Tokio) DiverXO (Madrid) Franko shares (Kobarid, Eslovenia) Cosme (New York) Arpège (Paris) Septime (Paris) White Rabbit (Moscú) Le Calandre (Rubano, Italy) Quintonil (CDMX, Mexico) Benu (San Francisco, US) Reale (Castel di Sangro, Italy) Twins Garden (Moscú) Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin) The Clove Club (Londres) Lyle’s (Londres) Burnt Ends (Singapur) Ultraviolet by Paul Pairt (Shanghai, China) Hof Van Cleve (Kruishoutem, Belgium) Singlethread (Healdsburg, USA) Boragó (Santiago de Chile) Anthology (Tokio) Sühring (Bangkok) Alléno Paris at the Pavillon Ledoyen (París) Belcanto (Lisbon) Atomix (New York) Le Bernardin (New York) Nobelhart & Dirty (Berlin) Leo (Bogota) Maaemo (Oslo) Atelier Crenn (San Francisco, USA) Azurmendi (Vizcaya, Spain) Wolfgat (Paternoster, South Africa)

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021 was announced on Tuesday after a long wait caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that hit the entire world.