The 67th Cineteca International Film Festival begins in Puerto Vallarta

With the commitment to continue carrying out quality cultural events and to promote the different artistic expressions in Puerto Vallarta, from this Thursday, January 9 to 20, the city will host the 67th National Film Festival of the National Cineteca, with the screening of 12 films in the auditorium of the Cuale Cultural Center with free access.

In a press conference, Marina de los Santos Álvarez, head of the Vallartense Institute of Culture (IVC), expressed gratitude that Puerto Vallarta is a pioneer in this exhibition, thanks to the agreement that was achieved last year with the National Cineteca, so that this time there will be high-quality films, being a showcase of contemporary films that express the feeling and the pulse that is currently in the seventh art.

Foreign visitors currently in the city for its high travel season will be able to realize that Puerto Vallarta is already at an international level in terms of cultural events, indicating that in Jalisco there are very few spaces that can officially have this type of show.

Sergio Rojas Quezada, technical secretary of the IVC, unveiled the films that will be screened as part of this edition of the International Exhibition of the National Cineteca, among which are: Esto no es Berlín, La Dulce Vida, El Joven Ahmed, Por Gracias de Dios, El Despertar de la Fiera: Dogma, El Diablo entre las Piernas, Varda por Agnés, Génesis 2.0, Reina de Corazones, Papicha: Niña Hermosa, Ray & Liz, and Bacurau: Tierra de Nadie.

The screening of the films will be from Monday to Friday at 7:00 p.m., while on Saturday and Sunday, at 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., so that more people have the opportunity to attend, besides that the entrance will be free, and they are films classified for teenagers and adults.

Arturo Montero, director of the Canal del Puerto, said that this exhibition is very important, being the most representative of the country since the selection of films is based on a balance between the new and what is currently generating film movements around the world.

There will be a screening of films from 10 countries, which address different current issues such as the relationships of the elderly, pedophilia, sexuality, women’s spaces, among others.

Cinema not only belongs to fun and hobby, it also has an objective and nature to educate, as well as connecting the soul and the human spirit to art, so the institute is betting on the training of audiovisual creators.