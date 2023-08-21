The Beat: Tactical Operations Group Officers Assist Puerto Vallarta Residents Amidst Rain and Security Patrols

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Tactical Operations Group of the Citizen Security Commission in Puerto Vallarta was busy over the weekend responding to multiple reports resulting from heavy rains and conducting security patrols throughout the municipality.
The officers began their prevention and surveillance tours at 5:00 p.m. on main avenues and delegations across the municipality, with no incidents reported during these initial patrols.
However, at around 10:00 p.m., officers received a call to attend to an incident at the intersection of Clavel and Jazmín streets. There, they found a vehicle had . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.